Transatlantic flight diverts to Shannon with passenger 'acting strangely'

A transatlantic jet diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon so that a passenger could be removed from the aircraft, writes Patrick Flynn.

The crew of Air Canada flight AC-875 reported they had a man on board who they said was ‘acting strangely’.

The pilot decided he didn’t want to continue the Atlantic crossing with the man and opted to divert and land.

The flight was travelling from Frankfurt in Germany to Montreal, Canada and had over 400 passengers and crew on board.

The pilot requested that the authorities be advised of their situation and meet them on arrival.

The Boeing 777-300 jet landed safely at 1.09pm and was met by airport fire crews who accompanied the aircraft to the terminal.

Airport Police officers and Gardaí were also waiting to meet the plane. Gardaí spoke with the man but he was not detained.

The flight continued its journey shortly after 3.00pm without the man who is now believed to trying to arrange alternative transport to Canada.