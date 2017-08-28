Home»Breaking News»ireland

Traffic congestion the main stumbling block of plan for new Dublin suburb to home 24,000

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 08:53 am

Details of a new suburb the size of Wexford town on the Kildare / Dublin border are due to be revealed soon.

South Dublin County Council plans to give special status to the land between Balgaddy, Clonburris and Adamstown

If given the green light, it would mean work could start on homes for up to 24,000 people as early as next year.

Fine Gael councillor William Lavelle has said there is one big problem with the plan.

"The real question is can we sustain a second strategic development zone in Clonburris on top of Adamstown at a time when we have serious traffic congestion and very few plans coming down to address that, we have to get the balance right here" he said.

Mayor of South Dublin County Council Paul Gogarty has said putting in public transport will be key to its success.

"We need to push the transport providers, Iarnród Eireann and Dublin Bus and obviously the government to make sure that all the infrastructure and facilities for the community are planned and ready to go before any of the housing is built," he said.

The council owns 35% of the land at Clonburris – and plans to turn a large portion of that into a park.

The rest of the land is owned by established developers who are well placed to deliver housing.

Unused land near Kishogue Train station, near Adamstown and Clonburris. Pic: Google maps.

Developer Cairn Homes – which owns approximately a quarter of the site – has said it is ready to start as soon as possible.

The company hopes to be able to deliver homes costing less than €300,000.


