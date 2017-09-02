Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three people arrested in connection with murder of grandmother found in Wicklow Mountains

Saturday, September 02, 2017 - 01:59 pm

Gardaí investigating the murder of Patricia O'Connor, whose remains were found scattered in the Wicklow Mountains in June, have arrested three people.

A 73-year-old man was arrested in County Meath and two women aged 19 and 38 were arrested in Dublin.

They are being held at Bray and Wicklow Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Ms O'Connor, a mother-of-two and a grandmother, worked as a chef in a hospital in south Dublin. She was first reported missing on June 2, however it was not initially treated as suspicious.

A garda investigation was launched on June 10 after walkers discovered a torso near Enniskerry in the Wicklow Mountains.

A number of body parts belonging to Ms O’Connor from Rathfarnham were later found scattered in different locations.

Another man has already been charged in relation to the investigation.

Kieran Green of Mountain View Park in Rathfarnham appeared in court charged with her murder which is alleged to have happened at the accused’s address between May 29 and 30.

Mr Green, aged 32, is the partner of Ms O'Connor's daughter. He claimed "it was self defence" when he was charged with the murder of the Dublin grandmother.

Judge Kathryn Hutton remanded Mr Green in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on a date in September.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS patricia o'connor, wicklow mountains

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating after body of man recovered from Dublin canal

Three females attacked including 8-year-old in aggravated burglary in Co Down

'Mam, am I going to die?' Henry and Deirdre Shefflin speak about son's accident with lawnmower

Elderly man dies in Cork house fire; 40-year-old injured


Today's Stories

Housing summit convened following deaths of homeless people

Review of Celtic Tiger-era schools’ fire safety

Tragedy as scientist drowns while swimming abroad

Bandon locals rally to raise €240k for hospital dayroom

Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 