Three people arrested in connection with murder of grandmother found in Wicklow Mountains

Gardaí investigating the murder of Patricia O'Connor, whose remains were found scattered in the Wicklow Mountains in June, have arrested three people.

A 73-year-old man was arrested in County Meath and two women aged 19 and 38 were arrested in Dublin.

They are being held at Bray and Wicklow Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Ms O'Connor, a mother-of-two and a grandmother, worked as a chef in a hospital in south Dublin. She was first reported missing on June 2, however it was not initially treated as suspicious.

A garda investigation was launched on June 10 after walkers discovered a torso near Enniskerry in the Wicklow Mountains.

A number of body parts belonging to Ms O’Connor from Rathfarnham were later found scattered in different locations.

Another man has already been charged in relation to the investigation.

Kieran Green of Mountain View Park in Rathfarnham appeared in court charged with her murder which is alleged to have happened at the accused’s address between May 29 and 30.

Mr Green, aged 32, is the partner of Ms O'Connor's daughter. He claimed "it was self defence" when he was charged with the murder of the Dublin grandmother.

Judge Kathryn Hutton remanded Mr Green in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on a date in September.