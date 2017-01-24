Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three men charged in court in connection with Dublin Airport human trafficking investigation

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 12:10 pm

Three men have appeared in court charged with various offences as part of an investigation into human trafficking at Dublin Airport.

Xing Wang, a Chinese man with no known address in Ireland, is facing three charges including failure to present to immigration officers on arrival.

Peter Kernan and Frederick Chang, who both have addresses in Celbridge, Co. Kildare, also appeared before Judge Cormac Dunne this morning.

They are both accused of facilitating the trafficking of a non-national into Ireland on January 9 and January 22.

During a bail application for Mr Kernan, the court heard it will be alleged that he, along with others, facilitated the illegal entry of non-nationals who exited the airport without having contact with security personnel and that a sum of money was paid for this to be done.

His two co-accused did not apply for bail today and have been remanded in custody until Friday.

