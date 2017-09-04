Home»Breaking News»ireland

Thousands without water in Kerry

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 07:39 am

Repair works are underway in Kerry after 4,000 people were left without water.

A pump failed at Listowel Regional Water Treatment Plant over the weekend, disrupting water supply to residents in Listowel, Tarbert, Moyvane, Knockanure, Lisselton, Finuge, Lixnaw and surrounding areas.

The broken pump has been rebuilt and arrived on site last night - however it is not yet known how soon supply will be restored.

Water tankers have been deployed in Listowel and surrounding areas and will remain in place until repair works are completed.

  • Listowel – The Square and car park at Kerry County Council offices

  • Lisselton – Car Park at Lisselton Cross

  • Lixnaw – Church Car Park

  • Knockanure – Church Car Park

  • Finuge – Car Park at GAA Grounds

  • Moyvane – Church Car Park


