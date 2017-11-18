Home»Breaking News»ireland

Thousands turn out in Dublin to call for an end to Direct Provision

Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 06:32 pm

Some of the nearly 5,000 people who live in direct provision centres across the country were in attendance, along with over 30 campaign groups.

A protest against Direct Provision in Cork in 2016

They want the right to work, equal access to third level education and equal rights to social welfare.

Asylum seekers in Direct Provision are not allowed to work and are given €22 a week to live.

They say asylum seekers living in the centres are like second or third class citizens.

Lucky Khambule from the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland is calling for two things in particular.

"The basic one is the right to work and also education," Mr Khambule explains.

"Education is key because without education you cannot be able to do anything."

In May this year, the Supreme Court ruled that the ban on asylum seekers seeking employment is in principle "unconstitutional".

Shane O’Curry, Director of the European Network Against Racism Ireland says, "We’re talking about human beings who have fled poverty, deprivation, war, torture, persecution and various forms of oppression who come here and are sitting in this limbo, not being able to live as human beings."


KEYWORDS

Direct Provision

More in this Section

Sinn Féin votes in favour of going into Government as junior party

Gardaí make one arrest in €25k drug seizure in Meath

Latest: Galway Councillor calls for investigation after 20 people trapped on big wheel for three hours

Mary Lou McDonald says Sinn Féin are 'ready' to go into power with another party


Today's Stories

First licence granted to treat pain with cannabis

Barry Walsh quits Fine Gael role after ‘trial by media’

EU chiefs back Irish threat to veto Brexit trade talks

Violent teen ‘will harm girl he defiled’ if bailed

Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »