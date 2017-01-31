Home»Breaking News»ireland

These are top ten 'hard to fill' jobs in Ireland

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 01:10 pm

Jobseekers with skills in technology or experience in professional roles are among the hardest to find in Ireland.

With Ireland’s unemployment rate falling to 7.1%, job website Indeed has revealed the roles employers found most difficult to fill in 2016, particularly highlighting the technology, legal and health sectors.

Tech roles feature most prominently on the list. The market for professional roles such as lawyers and auditors is also tightening - with both roles featuring in the top 10. Indeed’s data also highlights the difficult task faced by the HSE, with nursing roles featuring prominently.

The 10 Hard to Fill Roles of 2016 are:

  • Senior Java Developer

  • Lawyer

  • Senior Software Engineer

  • System Engineer

  • Theatre Nurse

  • Auditor

  • Clinical Nurse Manager

  • Development Operations Engineer

  • Front End Developer

  • Recruiting Consultant

On average, it took more than 60 days to find a suitable candidate for the featured positions.

"As the country’s unemployment rate falls, Irish employers may find it increasingly difficult to find skilled employees," says Indeed EMEA economist Mariano Mamertino. "Our data provides a clear view of where talent bottlenecks are starting to emerge. Ensuring that Ireland is an attractive destination for skilled workers must be a key focus for government as the economy continues to strengthen.

"Despite the uncertainties posed by Brexit, employers in Ireland continue to deliver job opportunities."

