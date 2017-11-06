Taoiseach says Ireland fully compliant with tax transparency

Ireland is fully compliant with tax transparency, according to the Taoiseach.

The leaked Paradise Papers show how Bank of Ireland and AIB helped rich people here avoid tax by using offshore accounts.

Both banks say the offshore subsidiaries involved have been closed down for a number of years.

Bono and the Queen of England are among those identified in the Paradise Papers.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says they will further examine the leaked documents.

He said: "Tax evasion and tax avoidance are an international problem and are probably best dealt with on an international level by the OECD which is the international body that leads on this.

"The OECD has said that Ireland is one of only 22 countries in the world out of nearly 200 that is fully compliant with tax transparency and I think that is very important and speaks very well to what is happening in Ireland.