Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach says Ireland fully compliant with tax transparency

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 10:58 am

Ireland is fully compliant with tax transparency, according to the Taoiseach.

The leaked Paradise Papers show how Bank of Ireland and AIB helped rich people here avoid tax by using offshore accounts.

Both banks say the offshore subsidiaries involved have been closed down for a number of years.

Bono and the Queen of England are among those identified in the Paradise Papers.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says they will further examine the leaked documents.

He said: "Tax evasion and tax avoidance are an international problem and are probably best dealt with on an international level by the OECD which is the international body that leads on this.

"The OECD has said that Ireland is one of only 22 countries in the world out of nearly 200 that is fully compliant with tax transparency and I think that is very important and speaks very well to what is happening in Ireland.


KEYWORDS

TaoiseachLeo VaradkarTax TransparencyParadise Papers

Related Articles

Reports: Paradise Papers link Bono to Malta firm for shopping centre

Paradise Papers turn spotlight on tax affairs of the super-rich

More in this Section

Man due in Longford Court following discovery of cannabis 'grow house'

Warning to Cork homeowners after string of burglaries by travelling crime gangs

Survey reveals cost is the main barrier to keeping fit

Calls for Government to implement Citizen's Assembly climate change recommendations


Today's Stories

One in 10 stroke victims not hospitalised on time

Cork Flood Defences: Two sides have different views on solution to city’s flooding issues

People ‘should be marching’ to protest at homelessness

Cork woman's grows hair to 14in in length to help two charities

Lifestyle

Take a walk on the wild side with award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson

Meet the Birdman of Allihies

Online Lives: Elaine Hall

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »