Sword killer remanded in custody on failing to return to jail after day release

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 02:36 pm

A convicted Samurai sword killer who failed to return to prison after a day release in Northern Ireland has been remanded in custody.

Stephen Henry, 41, was convicted of murdering father-of-two John Cooke in Lisburn in 2004.

He did not return to Magilligan jail in Co Londonderry a week ago after he was temporarily freed.

He crossed the border into the Republic where he was detained over a public order offence but subsequently released.

He was arrested in Northern Ireland on Friday and appeared in court in Lisburn today.

Henry was charged with being unlawfully at large while under sentence and possessing a Class C controlled drug.

District judge Rosemary Watters remanded him in custody for four weeks.

He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on November 24 via video link.

As he was taken away a woman in the public area of the court shouted abuse at him.

Henry did not speak during the brief hearing. He wore a black hoodie.

A constable appeared in the witness box as the accused was charged.

Henry's defence barrister said there would be a plea on the drugs charges.


