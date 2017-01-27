Home»Breaking News»ireland

Spain still top holiday destination for the Irish

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 08:04 am

The Irish Travel Agents Association says Spain remains the number one destination for Irish holiday makers.

1.8 million Irish tourists travelled to Spain last year.

The Holiday World Show opens in the RDS in Dublin this afternoon, with 1,000 travel professionals taking part in the three-day event.

President of the Irish Travel Agents' Association Cormac Meehan said the US was the second-ranking destination, including New York, Boston and Washington.

There is a growing trend too for holiday-makers to include more than traditional sun-seeking in their trip.

"We're seeing (more) people taking activity breaks especially in Spain and Portugal, including cycling, hill-walking and other special-interest activities," he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Holidays, travel, Spain

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

National Lottery reveals the shop that sold the €88m EuroMillions winning ticket

€200,000 worth of cannabis herb and plants seized in Kerry

Roadside drug tests from March

Mystery deepens as €88m Euromillions winner lays low in Dublin


Today's Stories

Cities lose out in Simon Coveney’s rent rise cap for 23 new zones

Kenny to rely on Trump’s ‘big heart’ to ensure illegal Irish in America not deported

Rape Crisis Network Ireland queries State obligation to fund good data collection

Luxury Government jet sold for €420k now worth €5m

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Irish celebs divulge their desert island must haves

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 