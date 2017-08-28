Home»Breaking News»ireland

Rutland centre launches 'recovery month' after 90% of visitors had alcohol problem

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 08:02 am

Around 90% of people who attended the Rutland centre in Dublin did so for alcohol related issues in the past year.

The centre is launching 'recovery month', encouraging those who may be dealing with addiction to seek help.

77% of those who completed treatment at the facility in 2016 are now in recovery.

Declan is now in recovery and has said he was in denial about his addiction initially.

"To me an alcoholic was somebody on the street in an old coat, run down with a bottle," he said.

"I had a job, I had a wife I was doing everything I should and all I was doing was drinking more wine than I should.

"What nobody else knew or I hadn't told anybody else was before that assessment I had drank a bottle of wine."


