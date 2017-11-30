Home»Breaking News»ireland

RSA: Almost 40% of road accidents down to alcohol in run-up to Christmas

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 01:47 pm

Alcohol accounts for almost 40% of fatal road crashes in the run-up to Christmas, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

More than 7,400 people have been arrested for drink-driving so far this year, an increase of 12%.

Men make up the majority of arrests, accounting for 85% of them.

The statistics show that between 2008 and 2016, 292 people were killed in crashes in November and December.

Dublin, Cork and Galway had the highest number of road deaths, while the evening and the early hours are most dangerous.

Alcohol accounted for 38% of the fatalities, with the majority attributed to drink-drivers or drunk pedestrians.

Ms Moyagh Murdock, Chief Executive, Road Safety Authority, said: "If you are out socialising, please remember it takes roughly one hour for your body to get rid of one unit of alcohol, that’s a half pint, a standard glass of wine, or one shot.

"If you got to bed in the early hours and didn’t get a good night’s sleep, this will magnify the impairing effects of any alcohol in your system. The only cure is time."

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said they would be launching their six-week Christmas and New year road safety campaign from midnight tomorrow night.

He said:: "This will include a focus on Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoints around the country to deter people from drinking and driving.

"The Gardaí will not just be targeting drink drivers at night or in the early hours of the morning during the Christmas period, but also during morning rush hour as many drivers could still be over the legal limit if they have been drinking the night before."


More in this Section

Taoiseach 'confident' European Council will 'operate by consensus' over border

Inquest hears how man was shot dead in front of wife and child in Dublin

High Court time should not be wasted on 'petty squabbles' between parents, says judge

Gardaí seek help to find elderly man missing from Dublin care centre for two weeks


Today's Stories

Fine Gael in €1.2million deficit on €5million state funding

Fall in number of sham marriages

Report on corporation tax rules to be ready by April

Leo Varadkar won’t meet party leaders over Brexit approach

Lifestyle

The perfect gifts for everyone unwrapped

Treat yourself to a n-ice breaker in one of these festive locations this Christmas

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »