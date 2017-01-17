Residents of busy Cork road, with 16 accidents a year recorded since 2003, want bus lane scrapped

Residents have called for the scrapping of a controversial bus lane on one of Cork city’s busiest roads after figures show there have been more than 100 accidents in the area since it was installed, writes Eoin English of the Irish Examiner.

Wilton Road Residents Association has now asked Local Government Minister Simon Coveney to intervene in a bid to improve road safety on the Wilton Road before someone is killed.

“We have been raising these concerns for almost a decade but they have been ignored,” residents’ spokesman, John Leahy said.

“Most of the accidents are associated with the dangerous and inappropriate design characteristics of the bus lane and particularly with the junction at Wilton Gardens. The whole thing is a mess and requires urgent action and that’s why we’ve asked Minister Coveney to intervene.”

The bus lane at the junction of Wilton Gardens. Pic via Google Streetview.

Despite garda and residents’ concerns, a city-bound bus lane, for use during peak morning and evening hours, was installed in 2003 between CUH and Dennehy’s Cross.

An analysis by gardaí shows that there was an average of 16 accidents on the road reported to them every year since then.

A further analysis of accidents between CUH and Dennehy’s Cross shows that 11 were reported to gardaí in 2012, eight in 2013, and 10 in 2012.