Residents in a north Kerry town are reporting rats 'swinging from branch to branch of trees'

Tuesday, November 07, 2017

Kerry County Council is investigating reports of rats "swinging off the branches of trees" in a north Kerry estate.

Causeway resident, mother-of-two Amy Goggin, first noticed a number of rats near her home more than two years ago and reported the matter to the council.

However, yesterday Amy's seven-year-old daughter noticed a number of rats in a tree near their home.

Speaking on Radio Kerry, Amy said she and her children feel trapped.

She said: "They had a trampoline out the back, I'm after getting someone to take that down today because they are actually crying to get out the back, but I can't leave them out the back.

"So I literally can't go out the back of my house and I can't go out the front of my house now because of this trouble.

"If I had anywhere to go, I'd be gone so that they wouldn't have to witness that.

"Even this morning now, my little girl going out the door to school and I had to open the front door and she stood behind me until I walked out first, she was afraid to go out."

Amy told Kerry Today the rats were "like monkeys, swinging from branch to branch".


