Repeal supporters concerned that referendum may take place after Pope's visit

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 08:34 am

There are concerns the abortion referendum will be delayed until after the Pope's visit in August.

The Sunday Independent is reporting a senior Government source confirmed it might have to be put back until October, which would also coincide with the end of the confidence and supply agreement with Fianna Fáil.

Leo Varadkar has said his preference for the referendum would be May or June.

Supporters of repealing the 8th Amendment fear that the Popes visit would boost the pro-life campaign.


