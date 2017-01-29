Protest planned at Shannon Airport over Trump travel ban

A protest is to take place this coming Thursday at 6pm at Shannon Airport against US President Donald Trump's travel ban in force at the Clare airport as well as the continued use of the airport by the US military, writes David Raleigh.

Limerick AAA councillor Cian Prendiville said that President Trump's travel ban must not be implemented at Shannon Airport.

He also called for the gardaí to search US military planes transiting through Shannon to ensure no 'special rendition' planes are landing there.

Cllr Cian Prendiville stated: "Donald Trump's Executive Order barring travel for those from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Syria is an openly racist act.

"It is targeted at Muslims predominantly, who have been consistently scapegoated and targeted by Trump.

"It is heartening to see the scenes of thousands of people protest at airports at America, demanding that people are allowed in and in opposition to these policies."

"Last summer, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said Trump was racist and dangerous. This Executive Order now means the Government has to decide which side it's on.

"Will it show solidarity with Muslims who are the targets of this immigration policy or will it turn a blind eye and allow US pre-clearance to carry out racist discrimination in our airports?"

"According to the US Embassy, this policy is being implemented in Ireland at pre-clearance facilities at Dublin and Shannon airport. Irish officials are involved in the operation of these pre-clearance facilities.

"Irish law and the European Convention of Human Rights operate in Irish airports. Therefore, Charlie Flanagan's statement that this 'is a matter for the US authorities' is entirely inaccurate," he said.

Cllr Prendiville called on the government to "immediately issue a direction to its officials to refuse to co-operate with the implementation of this Executive Order".

"If it continues to operate in Irish airports, then the pre-clearance facilities should be withdrawn until such time as the Executive Order is rescinded."

Cllr Prendiville also raised concerns that Shannon Airport may be being used by US military for special rendition flights, transporting prisoners who have not faced trial to places where they may face torture.

"Trump has clearly stated his support for waterboarding and other forms of torture," he said.

"The Government need to insist on inspecting planes to ensure there are no such rendition flights going through Shannon."

Data published on January 8 this year by the Shannonwatch anti-war group stated that "over 730 US military flights landed at Shannon in 2016.

"Of these, 413 were operated by the US Air Force, Navy or military, and the remainder were contracted troop carriers".