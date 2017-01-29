Home»Breaking News»ireland

'Progress made' in nursing talks

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 02:19 pm

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said progress has been made in discussions with government departments on the issue of recruitment and retention of nursing staff in hospitals.

90% of the INMO nurses union voted in favour of industrial action last month, and say they could put that into effect in the coming weeks.

The INMO has postponed a meeting of its executive council, which was due to take place tomorrow, in order to allow the negotiations with the Department of Health, the HSE and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to continue next week.

The union's council will meet early next month to discuss these negotiations in full.

The INMO has also informed its members that it has made a submission to the Public Service Pay Commission with regards to labour market challenges facing nursing staff working in the HSE.

