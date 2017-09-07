Home»Breaking News»ireland

Pro Life Campaign: '100,000 people are alive thanks to the 8th amendment'

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 03:26 pm

"100,000 people are alive thanks to the insertion of the 8th amendment into the constitution," said Cora Sherlock, spokesperson for the Pro Life Campaign.

She was attending an event outside the Dáil today marking the 34th anniversary of its passage.

She said the event is an opportunity to “celebrate the lives saved by the Amendment.”

Ms Sherlock explained why they do not support a referendum on the issue.

“Many people involved in the pro-life movement today openly say they owe the life of their child to the 8th Amendment. Having to travel to England meant a few extra days planning and gave them the time to think things through a bit more and decide against abortion," she said.

Ms Sherlock said that meeting children who where almost aborted has a profound impact on the way you see the issue.

"When you meet a son or daughter who was nearly aborted, you’re not meeting a ‘choice’. You’re meeting a child with the same potential and right to be alive as you or me," she said.

Ms Sherlock also added that the 8th Amendement "doesn’t deserve the criticism and ridicule it receives in certain quarters".

"It has served as a beacon of hope at a time when other countries legalised wide-ranging abortion. Ireland has shown it’s possible to prohibit abortion and still be a world leader in protecting the lives of pregnant women," she added.


