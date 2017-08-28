Home»Breaking News»ireland

Plans for new Dublin suburb to home 24,000

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 08:53 am

Details of a new suburb the size of Wexford town on the Kildare / Dublin border are due to be revealed soon.

South Dublin County Council plans to give special status to the land between Balgaddy, Clonburris and Adamstown

If given the green light, it would mean work could start on homes for up to 24,000 people as early as next year.

Fine Gael councillor William Lavelle has said there is one big problem with the plan.

"The real question is can we sustain a second strategic development zone in Clonburris on top of Adamstown at a time when we have serious traffic congestion and very few plans coming down to address that, we have to get the balance right here" he said.

Mayor of South Dublin County Council Paul Gogarty has said putting in public transport will be key to its success.

"We need to push the transport providers, Iarnród Eireann and Dublin Bus and obviously the government to make sure that all the infrastructure and facilities for the community are planned and ready to go before any of the housing is built," he said.

Unused land near Kishogue Train station, near Adamstown and Clonburris. Pic: Google maps.


