Permanent TSB offering to write off mortgages for landlords

One of the country's biggest banks is offering to write-off mortgages, but only for landlords.

Permanent TSB is allowing buy-to-let investors sell their properties and write-off any residual debts.

This is the first mainstream bank to offer debt forgiveness on a formal basis.

It will no doubt please small investors and so-called accidental landlords who are struggling to make their repayments.

But private homeowners will wonder why they are not included.

PTSB is still 75% owned by the State and has bad debts worth almost a third of its loan book.