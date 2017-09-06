No joint authority over Northern Ireland, pledges Theresa May

The Prime Minister has dismissed the prospect of the UK and Irish governments taking joint authority for Northern Ireland amid political deadlock in the region.

Theresa May said the focus should be on resolving the stalemate at Stormont and returning to a powersharing Assembly in Belfast.

Democratic Unionist MP Nigel Dodds raised concerns at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons about the influence Dublin would exert in Northern Ireland amid the long-running impasse.

Mrs May said: "I am happy to confirm that we would not be looking at a joint authority.

"You will be aware that the Belfast Agreement does include within it certain responsibilities in relation to the government of the Republic of Ireland in north-south co-ordination.

"But I think that the focus for all of us should be on trying to ensure that we can resolve the current differences and we can see that devolved administration reasserted in Northern Ireland, I think that is what would be best for the people of Northern Ireland."

Concerns were raised after Simon Coveney said direct rule from London could not be imposed without input from the Irish Government.

It is one of the options on the table if the parties in Northern Ireland do not come to an agreement over powersharing.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has warned he may have to legislate for a Stormont budget to fund the under-pressure health service and other public responsibilities if the deadlock continues.

But Mr Coveney said there were still grounds for optimism over the preliminary powersharing talks in Belfast and direct rule should be avoided.

"There can be no British-only direct rule. That is the Irish Government's position," Mr Coveney said.

"It would be very difficult to even contemplate how direct rule would function in that context."

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin's leader at Stormont, Michelle O'Neill, said it is "absurd and illogical" to accuse the party of pursuing a chaos strategy over the political deadlock.

She said progress is possible on the Assembly stalemate and her party is ready to restart formal negotiations with the DUP, other parties and the two governments.

Ms O'Neill said: "The Sinn Féin and DUP leaderships have for more than a week now been engaged in intensified dialogue to determine whether political progress is possible.

"We do believe progress is possible and are therefore ready to re-engage in formal negotiations together, and with the other parties and both governments, to try and reach agreement in a short, sharp and focused negotiation.

"This process should begin immediately."

DUP leader Arlene Foster said engagement with Sinn Féin has stepped up over the last week and there has been detailed engagement over a number of days to assess if a deal is possible.

"We intend to continue with a further series of bilaterals with all of the other parties to determine whether agreement can be reached in the short time available," she said.

AP