Home»Breaking News»ireland

New legacy bodies will be fair under legal obligations, Theresa May says

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 02:19 pm

New legacy bodies will be under legal obligations to be "fair, balanced and proportionate" the Prime Minister has said.

The comments come after a Tory former minister raised concerns over the decision of the Northern Ireland judicial authorities to re-open "so called legacy" cases involving past and present members of the Armed Forces.

Conservative Richard Benyon, MP for Newbury, raised the issue during Prime Minister's Questions as he argued those who served in Northern Ireland "should feel appreciated for the difficult job they did not being hounded into old age by investigations of this kind".

He said: "I know that she will be as alarmed and angered as many at the decision of the Northern Ireland judicial authorities to re-open the so called legacy cases involving past and present members of the Armed Forces.

"These cases are being meticulously investigated and represent just 10% of deaths in the Troubles.

"A line really does need to be drawn here. Does she agree that it is wrong to single out any group for this kind of investigation and that the hundreds of thousands of people who served in Northern Ireland should feel appreciated for the difficult job they did not being hounded into old age by investigations of this kind."

Theresa May replied that "we are unstinting in our admiration for the role that our Armed Forces played in ensuring that Northern Ireland's future would only ever be decided by democracy and consent".

She added: "And the overwhelming majority served with great distinction and we do indeed owe them a great debt of gratitude.

"But as part of our work to implement the Stormont House Agreement we will ensure that new legacy bodies will be under legal obligations to be fair, balanced and proportionate.

"That will make sure that our veterans are not unfairly treated or disproportionately investigated and will indeed reflect the fact that 90% of deaths in the Troubles were caused by terrorists and not by the Armed Forces.

"But of course as he will understand, as he will appreciate, the investigations by PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) are of course a matter for them as they are independent of Government."

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Ireland should not suffer from Brexit, says former president of Finland

No joint authority over Northern Ireland, pledges Theresa May

Balance must be struck on EU immigration after Brexit, says Fallon

Brexit fallout puts Ireland ahead of UK for popularity with expats

More in this Section

Ireland should not suffer from Brexit, says former president of Finland

Justice Minister 'greatly disturbed' by findings of Garda false breath tests reports

Young man dies two weeks after car collides with pedestrians in Dublin

Government must take 'brave' decisions to fight homelessness, say church leaders


Today's Stories

Cork County Council in Trojan horse-style ‘stroke’

PSNI set to adopt Dublin anti-gang project

Ireland in EU top 10 for money laundering

Kerry is the place to see the stars

Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 