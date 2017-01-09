'My health has absolutely nothing to do with' resignation: McGuinness

Martin McGuinness has sensationally resigned as the North's Deputy First Leader;

An election must be called in seven days if - as Mr McGuinness says it will - Sinn Féin refuses to nominate a replacement for him;

Mr McGuinness, who has recently had issues with his health, said that had nothing to do with his decision to step down, or its timing;

He said First Minister Arlene Foster's refusal to step down to allow a probe into the controversial 'ash for cash' scheme forced his hand;

He further criticised the DUP for failing to respect the all-Ireland principle of the Good Friday Agreement, and mionority communities.

He said he tendered his resignation with "deep regret and reluctance"

He did not confirm whether he would run in an up-coming election.

Ten years of valient service in Office Of First&DeputyFirst Minister Martin McGuinness signs resignation letter. GRMA chara 4 all Ur work. pic.twitter.com/1i4ezDTF5h — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) January 9, 2017

Update 5.10pm: Martin McGuinness, his voice cracking, said he had informed the North's First Minister Arlene Foster of his decision to resign at 1.30pm today, and insisted his health had nothing to do with the decision.

"We in Sinn Féin will not tolerate the arrogance of Arlene Foster and the DUP," he said. "I believe today is the right time to call a halt to the DUP's arrogance."

The Sinn Féin veteran said his health had not influenced his decision and said he had been deeply involved in his party's response to the affair.

"My health is absolutely nothing to do with this whatsoever," he said.

He said a decision on whether he would stand in the next election was an issue for "a later date".

Mr McGuinness cited other disputes with the DUP, including over the Irish language and stalled mechanisms to deal with the legacy of the Troubles, in explaining the move.

He said the DUP were living in a "Fool's Paradise" if they thought they would be able to return to government with Sinn Féin after an election if the RHI issue was not resolved.

Update 4.50pm: The current political crisis in the North proves that Sinn Féin and the DUP cannot work together, according to the Ulster Unionist Party.

UUP leader Mike Nesbitt said the two parties are incapable of compromise.

He said: "They have no concept of the greater good. If there's to be any good coming out of an election, if we're to have one, it's that people can decide not to re-elect the parties of government, but to give the parties of the opposition a chance."

Update 3.45pm: Martin McGuinness has not confirmed whether he will run in any up-coming election in the North.

His resignation today as the North's Deputy First Minister effectively colllapses the Stormont Executive, and is effective from 5pm.

He announced his resignation as the North's deputy First Minister in protest at the DUP's failure to accept the principles of power-sharing and parity of esteem and their handling of the so called "ask for cash" crisis (explained below).

First Minister Arlene Foster with Martin McGuinness, pictured in November. Picture: PA

An election must be called in seven days if - as Mr McGuinness says it will - Sinn Féin refuses to nominate a replacement for him.

Speaking afterwards, he said: "Whether or not I will be a candidate (in any forth-coming election) is something I will come back to on a later date. Today is about my resignation.

"There will be no return to the status quo, except on terms that are acceptable to Sinn Féin."

Mr McGuinness's move comes hours after Mrs Foster accused him of playing a political game of chicken and warned she would not blink first.

"If he is playing a game of chicken, if Sinn Fein are playing a game of chicken, and they think we are going to blink in relation to me stepping aside they are wrong - I won't be stepping aside," she said, adding: "And if there is an election, there is an election."

While Sinn Féin had been due to formally call for Mrs Foster to step down in an Assembly debate next week, there had been speculation the party would pull the plug earlier.

Mr McGuinness, who has been experiencing health problems, confirmed that on Monday afternoon.

"It is my firm view that the DUP's handling of this issue has been completely out of step with a public mood which is rightly outraged at the squandering of public money and the allegations of misconduct and corruption," he wrote in his resignation letter to the Assembly's speaker.

"The public are demanding robust action and accountability but the DUP, in particular its leader Arlene Foster, have refused to accept this."

The structure of Stormont's Executive Office means a First Minister cannot hold the position without a co-equal Deputy First Minister. Mr McGuinness's resignation means Mrs Foster will no longer be First Minister.

Martin McGuinness has tendered his resignation Deputy First Minister in the North.

The resignation is effective from 5pm today. The move is likely to prompt a snap election in the North.

Mr McGuinness had recently been at odds with First Minister Arlene Foster in the so-called 'cash for ash' controversy in the North, in which businesses received cash incentives to switch from burning fossil fuels to wood biomass heating.

It is estimated the scheme has overspent to the tune of an estimated £490m.

Ms Foster, who presided over the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme when she was Economy Minister, has refused to step down while an investigation takes place. Sinn Féin had called on her to step aside to allow a probe.

In his resignation letter, Mr McGuinness accuses the DUP of never fully embracing the all-Ireland principles of the Good Friday Agreement, further accusing it of "shameful disrespect" towards marginalised communities, including LGBT people.

However, he clearly says the ultimate reason for his decision to step down is Ms Foster's refusal to do so herself.

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) paid out more than the fuel cost, meaning users could earn more the more they burned, leading to claims of an "ash for cash" scam of heating buildings unnecessarily.

Mr McGuinness said the public was "rightly outraged" that the RHI scheme had been conducted as it was, at the "squandering of public money and the allegations of misconduct and corruption".

He said Ms Foster's refusal to step aside while an inquiry was conducted was "neither credible nor tenable".

Mr McGuinness said he had a "binding obligation" to uphold issues of equality and therefore it was with "deep regret and reluctance" that he was resigning.

Sinn Féin will not nominate anyone to take over from him, effectively triggering an election in the North.