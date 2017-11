Missing brothers Arnel Azad, 5, and two-year-old Ayaan Azad have been located safe and well, gardaí have confirmed.

The brothers were reported missing from their home at Ballintine Place, Steamboat Quay, Dock Road, Co Limerick.

They were last seen on Tuesday, October 31, when they left their home in the company of their father, Selim Azad.