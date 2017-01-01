Home»Breaking News»ireland

Minister Varadkar promises review of retirement rules

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 10:52 pm

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar has promised to review retirement rules early in the new year, cutting down on age discrimination and concerns over the rising cost of State pensions.

Minister Varadkar said that changes to employment law could allow for flexibility in the workplace.

New measures could allow public- and private-sector employees to have an option to work beyond the age of 65 - or take early retirement on a reduced pension.

Head of Communications Clinic, Terry Prone, said that a review of the state retirement age is long overdue.

"I think this is actually a major issue of fairness," she said.

"In the private sector, you can continue working as long as you're competent - you have hospital consultants, you have businesspeople all continuing to work into their mid or late 60s, or further on.

"You simply can't do that in the public sector, and what you have is outrageous injustices like the fact that gardaí have to retire at 60."

