Minister for Transport 'has no knowledge of breakthrough' in rail dispute

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 12:50 pm

The Minister for Transport Shane Ross says he will not intervene in the rail strike.

The entire rail network ground to a halt yesterday after the second of five planned stoppages by train drivers in a row over pay.

Mr Ross says he is not aware of any plans to hold talks in the near future.

Minister Ross says he hopes both sides will make themselves available to the Workplace Relations Commission.

He said: "I have no knowledge of a breakthrough, I hope there would be a breakthrough, but I have no knowledge of any talks going on.

"I am hopeful that both sides will go to the Labour Court in the WRC in the next week or so."


