Michael O'Leary wants to give his social media team a pay rise for 'immigrant' tweet

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary says he will probably give his social media team a raise for their controversial posts about Aer Lingus.

The airline posted an image on Twitter saying 'immigrants fly Aer Lingus'.

Two Aer Lingus staff are in court today charged with immigration offences.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary was unapologetic about the posts today: "I didn't think they were particularly funny last night when they went out, but I must say I am highly enthused by the reaction and response they have got.

"If we can upset that many snowflakes through Twitter and on social media as well as entertain probably an equal number of somewhat less snowflakey people, I intend to give our social media team a well done note and probably a pay rise."