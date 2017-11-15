Home»Breaking News»ireland

Marriage equality campaigners hope Northern Ireland will be next to legalise same-sex marriage

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 11:21 am

Marriage equality campaigners in Northern Ireland are hoping that they willl be next to legalise same sex marriage, after last night's vote in Australia.

The government there is promising to introduce the legislation by Christmas after voters overwhelmingly backed the move.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland which still bans same sex marriage.

Gavin Boyd from The Rainbow Project in Belfast says LGBT couples there feel left out.

He said: "England, Scotland, Wales, the Republic, we are entirely surrounded by countries and regions that allow same sex marriage.

"Of course people who are LGBT in Northern Ireland feel left out, it is frustrating."


KEYWORDS

marriage equalityNorthern IrelandEngliandIrelandScotlandWalesAustralia

Related Articles

Former Australian PM claims he was head-butted by gay rights advocate

Australian government 'cannot bypass parliament' over gay marriage survey

More in this Section

Ireland needs to 'beef' up its presence in Europe as a result of Brexit says Taoiseach

National Women's Council promising to speak for 'middle ground' in abortion debate

130 new jobs created at software firm Kaseya Global in Dublin

Rape Crisis Centre backs Fianna Fáil bill to double jail time for sex offenders


Today's Stories

Nóirín O’Sullivan may have rung department on day Maurice McCabe was cross-examined

Half of septic tanks fail to meet standards

Policy U-turn as HSE board to be rebuilt

Bertie Ahern ‘infuriated’ at collapse of North talks

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »