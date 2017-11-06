Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mark Toland begins tenure as chief of Garda Inspectorate

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 08:37 pm

Mark Toland has taken up his appointment as Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána Inspectorate, it was confirmed today.

Mr Toland has over 30 years of policing experience with the UK Metropolitan Police and is a former member of the Garda Inspectorate having served there from 2012 – 2016.

He was appointed as a member of Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) in December 2016.

He has tendered his resignation from GSOC in accordance with provisions of the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

The Government has also appointed Hugh Hume, a member of the PSNI, to be a member of the Garda Síochána Inspectorate.

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Mr Charlie Flanagan said: “I am pleased to announce Mark Toland’s appointment as Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána Inspectorate with effect from today.

“In providing independent advice on the efficiency and effectiveness of the Garda Síochána, the Inspectorate plays an important role in the modernisation and strengthening of the Garda Síochána.

“Together with his colleagues, Ms Pauline Shields and Mr Hugh Hume, the Inspectorate will be able to draw on a considerable body of international policing experience to carry forward its valuable work.”


Related Articles

Former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan joins nonprofit policing advocacy group

If An Garda Síochána was a chain of hotels you'd shut it down, says former Ombudsman

Policing Authority will decide on next Garda Commissioner: Donohoe

Don't appoint civilian to Garda Commissioner job, warns security expert

More in this Section

High Court grants liquidator of Meath department store restriction orders against two brothers

Hearing date fixed for first of potentially hundreds of special needs assessment delay cases

Limerick man who was told to 'get later bus' loses challenge against drink driving conviction

Four in hospital after serious crash in Co. Clare


Today's Stories

Newlywed mum’s son denied Irish passport

“I would give absolutely everything just to spend just one more minute with him”

Minimum alcohol pricing ‘could prevent 3 deaths a week’

‘Vital that €180m Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway gets green light’

Lifestyle

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

Meet the memory collectors

Making Cents: The richer or poorer part of married life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »