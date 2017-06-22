Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man accused of murdering grandmother, Patricia O'Connor, remanded in custody again

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 12:08 pm

A 32-year-old man has appeared in court for the second time charged with the murder of a Dublin grandmother.

The remains of 61-year-old Patricia O'Connor from Rathfarnham were found scattered in the Wicklow Mountains earlier this month.

A garda investigation was launched on June 10 after walkers discovered a torso near Enniskerry in the Wicklow Mountains.

Following that a number of body parts belonging to Ms O’Connor from Rathfarnham in Dublin were found scattered in different locations.

Last Thursday, Kieran Green of Mountain View Park in Rathfarnham appeared in court charged with her murder which is alleged to have happened at the accused’s address between May 29 and 30.

He faced his second court appearance this morning and appeared via video link at Cloverhill District Court in Dublin.

He only spoke to confirm his name and that he could see and hear the court.

Kieran Green (wearing grey hoodie) pictured being brought to Tallaght District Court last week. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Detective Garda David Connolly said they needed formal DPP directions in the case.

Judge Victor Blake remanded Mr Green in custody to appear in court again via video link in four weeks.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy pledges €1.2m for cancer facility for children

DUP: We must not have borders erected between the island of Ireland and the UK

Sinn Féin accuses Govt of 'circumventing the law' by appointing Máire Whelan as judge

Charity claims fire brigade closes 'building site' hotel that was being used to house homeless


Today's Stories

County council issues legal warnings over ghost estates

Surge in number of gardaí going to watchdog

Garda HR chief told of bid to ‘go after’ McCabe, says file given to tribunal

Paschal Donohoe plans first balanced budget since crash

Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 