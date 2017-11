A man in his 30s is due before Naas District Court in connection with the discovery of a body in Kildare last year.

The remains of Philip Finnegan was discovered in Rahin Wood near Carbury on September 2nd in a shallow grave.

Philip Finnegan before his disappearance

The 24 year old had been missing since early August.

A man is due to appear before Court today charged in connection with the investigation.