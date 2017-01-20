Luas from North to Donegal proposed

A Luas line linking Northern Ireland with Donegal and Sligo is among the proposals from a group of Government ministers on the future of the railway network, writes Elaine Loughlin.

A railway division of the gardaí to police train stations should also be established and more money should be pumped into linking regional cities and towns.

In a submission written by OPW Minister Sean Canney and signed by another six ministers of state, as well as TDs from across the Dáil, it is suggested budget airline style fares be introduced to boost passenger numbers.

In a submission to the National Transport Authority and Iarnród Éireann rail review, Mr Canney points out that the national rail network is not operating at full capacity.

The submission highlights the opportunity for a light gauge/Luas type Rail service from Derry to Letterkenny.

“This connection could form a longer term connection to the west on track ambition to go as far as Sligo.”

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner.