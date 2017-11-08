Home»Breaking News»ireland

Lobby group for alcohol industry disputes Govt's information on Ireland's drink culture

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 06:30 am

A lobby group for the alcohol industry has accused the Department of Health of spreading "fake news" about Ireland's drinking habits.

The Alcohol Bill, which aims to ban cheap drinks and limit advertising, returns to the Seanad today.

Ahead of it, the Department circulated a fact sheet about consumption to senators, but the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland says it is based on old data.

Patricia Callan, the Federation's director, said: "The World Health Organisation has said alcohol consumption in Ireland has declined by 25% since 2005 and that Ireland has fallen significantly from a rank of 9th to 18th for alcohol consumption.

"Yet the department says it is a myth is falling. So they are simply not basing anything that they are saying on evidence."

The alcohol industry claims the measures will not work, but liver specialist and chair of the Alcohol Health Alliance Professor Frank Murray disagrees.

Prof. Murray said: "The public Alcohol Bill is the most important piece of legislation we have ever had in relation to alcohol in this country and we classify alcohol as a public health issue.

"The measures in the Bill, and there are six categories of measures, are of proven benefit.

"they are among measures that are being recommended by the World Health Organisation."


