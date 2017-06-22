Latest: Fianna Fáil calls on Máire Whelan to resign from Appeals Court

Update 10.17am: Fianna Fáil has called on former Attorney General Máire Whelan to resign from her new role as Appeals Court judge and be forced to re-apply for it.

The party is unhappy with the way Máire Whelan was appointed to the post and wants her to go through the normal procedure.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has been criticised for awarding Ms Whelan the role at his final Cabinet meeting, without considering three other possible candidates.

“I think at this stage, in order to protect the independence of the courts and our judiciary, Máire Whelan should resign from this position and let her take her chances through the proper procedures and the normal procedures, of the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board,” said Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Jobs Niall Collins.

Máire Whelan

Earlier:

Minister Charlie Flanagan has refused to confirm reports that former Attorney General Maire Whelan remained at the Cabinet table while her nomination to the Court of Appeal was discussed.

"I'm quite satisfied that in these circumstances, surrounding this appointment, the current and proper procedures were employed from start to finish," he said.

Charlie Flanagan

The Government also refused to confirm whether there were other applicants for the vacant judge's job.

The current [Flangan] and former Justice Ministers [Frances Fitzgerald] also refused to say which Ministers were told of the plans - or even who came up with her name as a nominee.

In a heated late-night Dáil debate over Ms Whelan's appointment, Opposition TDs were told that Cabinet discussions had to remain confidential.