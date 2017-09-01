Home»Breaking News»ireland

Katherine Zappone calls for separation of Church and State

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 05:36 pm

The Children's Minister has called for the full separation of Church and State.

It comes after members of the Catholic Church called on the Government to reconsider plans for a referendum on the 8th Amendment.

The Taoiseach and a number of ministers held a two hour meeting with members of the Church yesterday.

Minister Katherine Zappone says it is important their views are heard, but religion should not govern politics.

"To fully separate the Church from the State, that there is no religious tradition, Catholic, Baptist, Jewish, Muslim, that influences the laws of the State is something, again, that will take time, especially for Ireland, in order to achieve. Every step that brings us closer to that is a step in the right direction," she said.


