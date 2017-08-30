Home»Breaking News»ireland

HSE hits out at 'emotional terrorism' tactics of HPV vaccine opponents

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 08:58 am

The HSE says tactics used by some opposed to the HPV vaccine amounts to "emotional terrorism".

It is launching a new information campaign today which urges parents to get informed and vaccinate their daughters against cervical cancer.

More than 90 women die because of it each year - a third of them under the age of 50.

Professor Donal Brennan, Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at the Mater Hospital in Dublin, says international evidence shows the vaccine is saving lives.

He said: "What we know from the information out of Australia in particular is that there has been a 50% reduction in the incidences of cervical cancer in the 10 years since the vaccine has been implemented.

"There has also been almost a 50% reduction in mortality from the disease."


