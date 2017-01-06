Helen McEntree to make complaint as fellow TD claims she 'snubs' her in Dáil corridors

A Junior Minister is set to take an internal party complaint against a fellow Fine Gael TD, after she claimed she was being snubbed in the Dáil corridors.

Regina Doherty says her fellow Minister Helen McEntee regularly passes her on corridors and, "wouldn’t even blink her eyes".

Helen McEntee says making comments like that in public are "unacceptable" and is to make an internal complaint.

She is being backed by fellow Fine Gael TD, Noel Rock.

"It serves nobody well at all. I think Minister McEntee is absolutely right to seek some form of an apology and some form of redress for these comments."