Home»Breaking News»ireland

Helen McEntree to make complaint as fellow TD claims she 'snubs' her in Dáil corridors

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 02:16 pm

A Junior Minister is set to take an internal party complaint against a fellow Fine Gael TD, after she claimed she was being snubbed in the Dáil corridors.

Regina Doherty says her fellow Minister Helen McEntee regularly passes her on corridors and, "wouldn’t even blink her eyes".

Helen McEntee says making comments like that in public are "unacceptable" and is to make an internal complaint.

She is being backed by fellow Fine Gael TD, Noel Rock.

"It serves nobody well at all. I think Minister McEntee is absolutely right to seek some form of an apology and some form of redress for these comments."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS dail, fine gael, dail, regina doherty, helen mcentree,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

HSE: Extra beds are part of Winter Initiative Plan

Gardaí concerned about woman missing from Portlaoise

Fire crews tackle thatch cottage blaze in Co Clare

Elderly and 'at risk groups' urged to get vaccinated against flu


Today's Stories

Donations follow a good deed for Cork family

Shooting of Killarney red deer to be restricted

'He should be a priority being a cancer patient, but he’s just a number, simple as'

25 Goal jobs to go after ‘tough’ year

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Best foot forward for Des Bishop in 'Dancing with the Stars'

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 