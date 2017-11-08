Home»Breaking News»ireland

Health Minister: Healthcare workers put patients lives at risk by not getting flu jab

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 01:16 pm

Healthcare workers are putting their patients at risk by not getting the flu vaccine, according to the Health Minister Simon Harris.

The Minister is urging at-risk groups to get the jab as part of the Government’s Be Winter Ready Campaign.

Leaflets are being distributed on staying safe this winter, with tips on staying warm and safe in the coming months.

Minister Harris wants healthcare workers to get the flu jab.

He said: "It seems to be counter-intuitive that some of the most caring professions have such a low uptake of the flu vaccine.

"These are people who come into contact with older people, and obviously sick people, right throughout the winter period.

"Not only are they putting their own health and wellbeing at risk, they are inadvertantly putting the health and wellbeing, and sometimes the lives, of those they care for at risk."


More in this Section

Arts chiefs face workshops on bullying, harassment

WATCH: Eighth Amendment Committee chair accuses pro-life members of trying to undermine her position

Missing brothers Arnel and Ayaan located safe and well

Ireland at risk of having to compensate thousands of women travelling abroad for abortions, Dáil committee told


Today's Stories

Car owners face jail for letting learners drive unaccompanied

Gruelling diet a tough ask for 6-year-old PKU sufferer Maria

UL faces sanctions over €1.7m deals for former staff

John Halligan urged to resign over remarks

Lifestyle

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »