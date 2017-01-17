Green Party calls on Government to ban home repossessions

Government has been urged to ban the repossession of tens of thousands of homes across the country because at-risk families may not have been given a full breakdown of their rights by Irish courts, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Political Correspondent.

The Green Party issued the demand as it warned the issue potentially poses "serious financial implications" to the State unless an immediate moratorium is placed on the house repossessions.

Speaking to reporters outside Leinster House, Greens TD Catherine Connolly said a recent High Court ruling in the AIB v Counihan case found that European consumer law must be considered in any home repossession in Ireland.

However, while this means judges and county registrars must carry out an assessment of whether the deals involved were "fair and appropriate" and must ensure home owners are fully informed of their rights, this has not happened in all cases.

Ms Connolly said the situation, which would render thousands of repossessions technically illegal and leave the State liable for any financial implications involved, must be addressed and called for Government to effectively ban repossessions until the legal problem is resolved.

"The latest Central Bank figures show over 79,562 private home mortgages are in arrears. Of these, 34,551 are in arrears over 720 days.

"On the December 21, 2016 the Cork Circuit Court dealt with 40 cases alone.

"Many of the cases decided since that date may now be in conflict with EU law, and would therefore be unlawful repossessions.

"There is a potential financial risk for the State here. If the Irish courts were not properly implementing EU law in these cases, and homeowners suffered a loss because of this, the State may be liable to pay them damages," she said.

The repossessions ban request - which is due to be made during the topical questions section of the Dáil's business this evening - comes amid claims from mortgage rights campaigner David Hall that up to 20,000 families are on the verge of losing their homes.

A private members bill motion from the Anti-Austerity Alliance/People Before Profit calling for strict new laws to regulate vulture funds is also due to be heard tonight.

While the AAA-PBP bill is likely to be defeated as it is due to be opposed by Government, it will demand that receivers and vulture funds are re-classified as landlords and for a new ban preventing tenants from eviction because their home is being sold, among other measures.