Govt rejects immediate redress for children from mother and baby homes

The Government has rejected immediate redress for children from mother and baby homes.

The second interim report of the Commission on Mother and Baby homes, published this afternoon, recommends the Government reconsider including residents of the homes from the State Redress scheme.

However, Children's Minister Katherine Zappone said the Government is conscious that the commission has made no findings to date regarding abuse or neglect.

She said that it would not be appropriate to deal with the question of redress in advance of any conclusions on these issues.