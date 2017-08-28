Home»Breaking News»ireland

Government needs to use influence to convince UK to remain in customs union, says Micheál Martin

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 08:19 am

The Fianna Fáil leader has said the government needs to use all its influence to convince the UK to remain in the customs union.

Micheál Martin has said how trade between Ireland and the UK happens after Brexit is critical to the future of both islands.

The third round of Brexit negotiations will get underway in Brussels later.

Mr Martin earlier welcomed British Labour's shift in favour of staying in the customs union for four years post-Brexit.

"The implications are very dire for Ireland and for the Republic and in certain industries of Britain pulls out of the customs union," he said.

"I don't think people have faced up to that reality, I think more effort and energy has to be put in to understanding the dynamics of British politics at the moment with what influence we have to seek to direct to the base towards a more sensible outcome of Britain, Ireland and for Europe."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Brexit threatens promise of 50,000 tourism jobs

Britain needs to take Brexit talks seriously, says EU's top negotiator Michel Barnier

Taoiseach ‘very confident’ no border controls after Brexit

Call to put economic issues at top of Brexit agenda as talks resume

More in this Section

Man stabbed near library in Tralee

CAO reveals 39,000 students accept third-level courses

Manhunt after gang bundle man into boot of car in Coleraine

INMO recommends acceptance of proposals for pay restoration


Today's Stories

Picture this: Irish research at its finest

Fish-shaped submarines show the future of warfare

PSNI in warning to staff over inappropriate tweets

Simon Coveney: Time for UK to deliver on EU talks

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 