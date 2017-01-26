Government loses two Dáil votes

The Government has suffered two more losses in the Dáil this lunchtime.

It is after Fianna Fáil refused to support the Government position on two votes, dealing with fossil fuels and tracker mortgages.

TDs instead passed a bill from independent TD Thomas Pringle, who wants the State to sell all of its stakes in fossil fuel companies.

Meanwhile the Government also failed in its attempt to amend a Sinn Féin motion on tracker mortgages.

Deputy Pringle said: "I’m delighted the Bill has progressed to the next stage as this will ensure that the Government is serious about climate action and achieves the goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

"The principle of ethical financing is a symbol to these global corporations that their continual manipulation of climate science, denial of the existence of climate change and their controversial lobbying practices of politicians around the world is no longer tolerated.

"We cannot accept their actions while millions of poor people in underdeveloped nations bear the brunt of climate change forces as they experience famine, mass emigration and civil unrest as a result."