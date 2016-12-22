Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí warn against drink driving during the festive season

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 07:38 am

Road users are being reminded to slow down over the festive period.

Thousands of motorists will take to the roads over the coming days as people travel home for Christmas.

Gardaí revealed yesterday they have arrested more than 500 people on suspicion of drink driving since a campaign was launched two weeks ago.

Road Safety Officer Noel Gibbons says everyone should adherer to the warnings: "Any small amount of alcohol will impair your driving and increase your chance of being involved in a crash.

"So we need to appeal to all sexes, male and female, that it is not right for anyone to drive when there is alcohol in their system.

"So again we need to speak up and be vocal on this."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fesive period, gardaí, drink driving,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Opponents of interconnector project vow to keep fighting

Man hospitalised after Belfast Christmas market stabbing

Ferries cancelled and UK flights in doubt due to weather conditions

Irish Rail strongly criticised by regulator CRR


Today's Stories

€1.98m settlement over boy’s birth

Developer plans third largest Cork hotel at €25m cost

Spike in road deaths blamed on fewer Garda checkpoints

Gardaí to investigate sexual abuse claims at creche

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 