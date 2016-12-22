Gardaí warn against drink driving during the festive season

Road users are being reminded to slow down over the festive period.

Thousands of motorists will take to the roads over the coming days as people travel home for Christmas.

Gardaí revealed yesterday they have arrested more than 500 people on suspicion of drink driving since a campaign was launched two weeks ago.

Road Safety Officer Noel Gibbons says everyone should adherer to the warnings: "Any small amount of alcohol will impair your driving and increase your chance of being involved in a crash.

"So we need to appeal to all sexes, male and female, that it is not right for anyone to drive when there is alcohol in their system.

"So again we need to speak up and be vocal on this."