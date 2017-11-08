Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seize files and drugs in series of raids targeting organised crime

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 12:41 pm

Gardaí have made one arrest after searching 24 premises in two counties.

The 37-year-old man was arrested after a series of searches by the Criminal Asset Bureau and armed Gardaí in Cabra, Finglas, Monkstown, Leixlip, Courtown and Gorey.

The homes and offices across Dublin and Wexford were raided this morning as part of an investigation into an organised crime gang based in Cabra.

Image from one of the raids today. Pic via Gardaí.

Gardaí seized a large amount of documents as well as cocaine thought to be worth around €3,500 at a house in Finglas where the man was arrested.

Image from one of the raids today. Pic via Gardaí.

He is being detained at Finglas Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

Image from one of the raids today. Pic via Gardaí.


