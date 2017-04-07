Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí searching for man missing in Wicklow

Friday, April 07, 2017 - 07:49 pm

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding Peter Scully who is missing from his home in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Peter, who is 48-years-old, was last seen at his home on 2 April at 6.15pm.

He is 5ft 7inch in height, of medium build, is bald and has green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a navy sweatshirt top.

He may be wearing a brown hoody and runners if he had intended going out walking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greystones Garda station on 01-6665800, the Garda confidential line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.

