Gardaí release man arrested in connection with death in West Cork

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

Gardaí in Skibbereen Co Cork investigating the death of John Ustic last September have released without charge a man in his 20s, who was arrested in connection with the investigation.

The man was arrested in Co Tipperary yesterday and was detained at Bandon Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The remains of Mr Ustic were found in a house in the town by his partner on the morning of September 25.

The deceased, who was originally from England, is understood to have moved to West Cork several years ago before settling in Skibbereen.


