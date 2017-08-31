Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí receive 241k applications for vetting in first half of 2017

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 12:55 pm

Over 241,000 applications for garda vetting were received in the first half of 2017.

97% of applications were processed through the eVetting platform which was introduced last year.

Legislation brought in in 2016 makes vetting a legal requirement for those who work with children or vulnerable adults.

Superintendent Sarah Meyler from the National Vetting Bureau says there is a deadline for "retrospective vetting".

"Where there are people working who had never been vetted, the deadline for that vetting is the 31st of December, 2014, and we've been working very closely with organisations to make sure that that deadline is met," she said.

"We're appealing to organisations, those who maybe haven't started their plan, to move their retrospective vettings on, that they would do so now."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Frederick ‘Freddie’ Thompson loses application to have murder charge dismissed

Gardaí investigate man's sudden death in Dublin; foul play not suspected

Protesting pensioners sleep on museum's concrete floor in row over exhibition

One in 10 spend over an hour travelling to work - Census 2016


Today's Stories

File sent to DPP over fatal truck stop attack

Vaccine critics using ‘emotional terrorism’ to stop take-up of cervical cancer jab

Woman abused gardaí rescuing her from fire

Nearly 50% of rivers have ‘less than good’ ecological status

Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 