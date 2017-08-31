Gardaí receive 241k applications for vetting in first half of 2017

Over 241,000 applications for garda vetting were received in the first half of 2017.

97% of applications were processed through the eVetting platform which was introduced last year.

Legislation brought in in 2016 makes vetting a legal requirement for those who work with children or vulnerable adults.

Superintendent Sarah Meyler from the National Vetting Bureau says there is a deadline for "retrospective vetting".

"Where there are people working who had never been vetted, the deadline for that vetting is the 31st of December, 2014, and we've been working very closely with organisations to make sure that that deadline is met," she said.

"We're appealing to organisations, those who maybe haven't started their plan, to move their retrospective vettings on, that they would do so now."