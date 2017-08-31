Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí investigating shooting in Tullamore

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 12:55 pm

Gardaí in Tullamore are investigating a shooting which happened on the outskirts of the town.

Shortly before 10pm last night, a 21-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his legs during an incident in a field off Clara Road. The injured man was taken by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital for treatment.

His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

It is understood a shot was fired from some distance away. A second man in his 20s present at the time escaped uninjured.

An incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station and no arrests have been made to date. Searches in the field have been carried out at the scene and enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


