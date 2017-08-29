Home»Breaking News»ireland

Galway's M17 motorway to open ahead of schedule next month

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

The new M17 motorway in Galway is due to officially open, ahead of schedule, next month.

The Tuam-to-Gort route will welcome traffic on September 27 following three years of construction and more than a decade of planning.

Independent TD Seán Canney said it was vital that towns along the M17 were prepared to benefit from the opening of the motorway.

He has called on the IDA to engage with clients to encourage foreign direct investment along the route.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm News, Deputy Canney said the motorway would lead to shorter travel times.

"We will be able to create a better traffic flow and make the towns like Athenry, Tuam and Gort more accessible to shopping," he said.


