Firefighters battle large forest fire in Cork

A number of units of Cork County Fire brigade battled a large forest fire this afternoon in the Kealkil area of west Cork.

Bantry Fire Brigade shared a dramatic video of the blaze as they warned motorists that smoke was reducing visibility in the area.

#Bantry & #Dunmanway crew at large forest fire on R585 Cousane Kealkil. Smoke reducing vizability on road, pls slow down @CorkSafetyAlert pic.twitter.com/3g309SXemx — Bantry Fire Brigade (@BantryFire) April 17, 2017

Fire brigades from Bantry and Dunmanway were in attendance at the fire but it has now been controlled and the units have returned to their bases.

No cause has been given for the blaze.