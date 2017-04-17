Home»Breaking News»ireland

Firefighters battle large forest fire in Cork

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 08:26 pm

A number of units of Cork County Fire brigade battled a large forest fire this afternoon in the Kealkil area of west Cork.

Bantry Fire Brigade shared a dramatic video of the blaze as they warned motorists that smoke was reducing visibility in the area.

Fire brigades from Bantry and Dunmanway were in attendance at the fire but it has now been controlled and the units have returned to their bases.

No cause has been given for the blaze.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS kealkil, bantry, fire.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Two injured in Meath house fire

Arrests made after two gardaí assaulted in Mayo

RNLI lifeboat assists four stranded divers off Donegal coast

Gardaí seize €250,000 worth of cannabis at house in Cork


Today's Stories

Baby’s body left in hospital room for four weeks

Micheál Martin: Easy thing would be to pull plug

‘No grant gain for those who didn’t pay water charges’

Mum pleads for help to send her daughter for cannabis treatment

Lifestyle

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

If the truth be told...the fight against fake news starts in your own mind

‘It’s just you and the road’

New kit helps kids capture memories of their grandparents

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 